It's a question I've been asked many times over the years by civilians: Just what is it that a creative director does? Sorry, but there is no quick, pat answer, especially nowadays. Instead, I will circle the question, like a vulture, hopefully while avoiding defecating on my own legs, unlike a vulture. There will also be scare quotes, many scare quotes.

The title used to mean something. It used to mean: a veteran, classically-trained copywriter/art director/hybrid who has produced a lot of great work, and presented and sold lots of great work. They had great judgement of the work of others, and thus the respect of those working for/with them.

Today? Yeah, not so much.

(I feel bad for the above gentleman who became the face of a CD meme. But his look works. More of these below.)

Are you a CD? Or do you just call yourself a CD? Do you think you have what it takes to be a CD? Well, here’s my well-thought-out 500 word answer based on decades of working for/with dozens of CDs, good and bad.

