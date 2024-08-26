By “them”, I mean your readers/viewers. And by “you”, I also mean me.

Above, dated and sexist, but you get it. Or, as Tom McElligott liked to say:

“I’d rather overestimate than underestimate the intelligence of the consumer”.

I read/watch many ads every day. Too fucking many. And with too many of them, the “creative” or “joke” is aimed at a very wide common denominator; gotta make sure everybody “gets” it. Which is the absolute wrong way to think during “ideation”. Often, some marketing exec (agency- or client-side) will play “Devil’s advocate” and kill your good, “risky” ad because he/she (usually, he) is “concerned” that “some” won’t “connect” with it. (Could one of you marketing types rewrite that last sentence with more buzzwords? Thanks.)

What’s not smart: Calling your car/whatever an “odyssey” or the “future of awesome”, etc. What is smart: Tell Me The Fucking Truth In An Entertaining Manner. Nine entertaining examples of smart copywriting below by copywriters who respected the the reader by telling the truth.

