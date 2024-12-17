WORST ADS OF 2024.
I narrowed it down to 1 commercial, 1 ad, 1 CGI "installation", and 1 campaign—no mean feat.
I’ve excluded many obvious choices like Progressive’s progressively annoying as fuck ads, and the Zach Braff and Donald Faison T-Mobile spots that make me want to quit, not just this job, but civilization.
Here’s the Worst Ads Of 2023, two parts. To view the below abominable advertising, buy your subscription here. Do it for me, for Christmas, you free fucks.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. If you buy a Sub, Santa will remove you from his “Naughty” List and add you to his “Nice” List, he tells me.