“Happy” April Fucking Fools Day. These three ads—no foolin’—suck ass.

Peter in his happy place on Lake Champlain, Burlington, VT.

Today is also the birthday of my best friend Peter Mann. He died from COVID complications in January 2021. It is a perfect day for his birthday. I’ve never met anyone even remotely like him. He was at his happiest when he was doing something completely insane and unexpected by anyone. He was the person who convinced me (by showing me his paycheck from Ogilvy Mather Partners) to stop being a journalist earning 5 bucks an hour (plus 25¢ a mile!) and give ad copywriting a try by taking a class at the School of Visual Arts here in NYC.

I loved him deeply, and sometimes, I hated him deeply. I miss him, deeply.

OK, to the bad ads.

