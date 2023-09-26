You’re maybe familiar with the late comedian Bill Hicks’ short bit: “If you’re in advertising or marketing, kill yourself.” It actually has little to do with advertising, but it is a dead-on accurate condemnation of marketing. *Semantics*

To quote Bill, I’m “just planting seeds” here, folks.

I think Hicks would agree that you digital marketing “gurus” have not improved things. Which is probably why you are furiously trying to make yourselves appear useful by blurring the lines between what you do and what advertising people do by becoming more active in the “ideation” process—which is unfortunate, because you’re absolutely fucking horrible at it.

This is, partially, tech’s fault. It has provided too many platforms for too many of you MarCom types intent on commenting on and revising every good idea, almost universally 100 fucking percent making them worse. To quote Hicks, you are “the ruiner(s) of all things good.”

But: I don’t think you should kill yourselves, because unfortunately there are scores of people ready and qualified to replace every single one of you anyway. No, you should get a new job that creates something, anything: Mister Softee driver, crop duster or, are you good with wood?

Everybody screams for ice cream.

Anyway, here are eight reasons, in no particular order, why you should quit your job: