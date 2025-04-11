Which of these five stupid Nelson Mandela ads is the stupidest?
There is a winner/loser. See if you can guess which one.
It’s Friday, I’m tired of searching for, looking at, scoffing at, trying to decipher, and reviewing…ADS. I don’t even have the strength to put up my paywall.
Comment or don’t, I don’t give a shit.
Back Monday, hopefully refilled with piss and vinegar.
1. HAPPYDENT (India)
From 2011. Here, Mandela is made of pieces of Happydent gum (and black space), “Giving Millions a reason to smile”. Look at all those product shots. Client must of smiled so hard they ripped their cheeks. Ad agency: McCann Erickson, India.
2. AIR FRESHENER
Make you car smell like 27 years of prison.
3. Jyllands-Posten (Denmark)
HEADLINE: Life is easier, if you don’t speak up. Debate. Denmark’s largest newspaper became internationally famous for publishing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad with a bomb in his turban. Here, they’re seemingly arguing that Mandela should have just keep his yapper shut and lived the surf life. That is some gnarly Photoshop work. Ad agency: Uncle Grey, Denmark.
4. M&Ms (South Africa)
“Thanks for encouraging us to embrace all our colours”. The Man is made of M&Ms (and some white space). Tears in my eyes. Ad agency: BBDO, Cape Town.
Inchalam Nails (Chile)
STAY STRONG
The only reason we know this is Nelson Mandela is because that is what the ad was labeled as on AOTW. This is way beyond “a reach”. Jesus, I hate advertising today. Ad agency: Ogilvy & Mather, Chile.
The M&Ms ad—back when they still made tan M&Ms (which they discontinued, at least in the USA, and replaced with their newer, cancer-color Blue M&Ms.) Miss those tan ones. They were my favorite.