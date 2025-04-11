It’s Friday, I’m tired of searching for, looking at, scoffing at, trying to decipher, and reviewing…ADS. I don’t even have the strength to put up my paywall.

1. HAPPYDENT (India)

From 2011. Here, Mandela is made of pieces of Happydent gum (and black space), “Giving Millions a reason to smile”. Look at all those product shots. Client must of smiled so hard they ripped their cheeks. Ad agency: McCann Erickson, India.

2. AIR FRESHENER

Make you car smell like 27 years of prison.

3. Jyllands-Posten (Denmark)

HEADLINE: Life is easier, if you don’t speak up. Debate. Denmark’s largest newspaper became internationally famous for publishing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad with a bomb in his turban. Here, they’re seemingly arguing that Mandela should have just keep his yapper shut and lived the surf life. That is some gnarly Photoshop work. Ad agency: Uncle Grey, Denmark.

4. M&Ms (South Africa)

“Thanks for encouraging us to embrace all our colours”. The Man is made of M&Ms (and some white space). Tears in my eyes. Ad agency: BBDO, Cape Town.

Inchalam Nails (Chile)

Mandela is a NAIL, FFS.

STAY STRONG

The only reason we know this is Nelson Mandela is because that is what the ad was labeled as on AOTW. This is way beyond “a reach”. Jesus, I hate advertising today. Ad agency: Ogilvy & Mather, Chile.