There has always been two stereotypical jokes in ad creative departments: all copywriters have a half-finished novel in their desks, and all art directors are constantly saying, sighing, “I just want to paint”.

To all you new free subscribers who don’t work in advertising, below is what conceptual art direction looks like:

A dragon breathing hot and spicy crispy chicken. This is brilliant art direction. NO HEADLINE NEEDED. God-DAMN, I wish I had done this ad. It Won a Gold Lion at Cannes in 2018. 2018! Only six years ago! Let’s GO young creatives! Ad agency: Ogilvy, Hong Kong. Art Director: John Koay.

To see eight more excellent conceptual layouts, buy a subscription here.