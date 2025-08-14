Why You Should Pay Me 14 Cents An Article.

Because: This isn’t a hobby. It is my job. My only income source. Some of you 1,500+ free subscribers have written me saying, more or less ‘I need to get a feel of what you’re about before I pay’.

A feel? I’ve been doing this exact same thing for over 20 years since I started blogging in June 2005. I wrote over 5,500 posts from then to 2013. I was covered/ripped off by every media paper/site in the world including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, EVERYBODY. I’m BIG in England, Australia, Canada, India, Japan. Go to my blogspot and read to find out what the fuck I’m “about”.

So? Pay me? Because I’ve earned it? VICE payed me $1,000 for weekly articles. BuzzFeed payed me $70,000 a year to rip bad ads new assholes. And here I am, asking $40 a year—less than 15¢ an article. This (⬆︎) is why I’m 90% behind a paywall.

OK, more pre-internet stories of how much tougher my generation was than yours. You don’t even realize what a bunch of wimp-asses you are as you mock us Boom-Xers (I’m on the borderline) for not being “digital natives”.

this week only: $39 a year.