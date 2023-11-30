TODAY ONLY: $40 for year subscription.

SAND. CHOCOLATE. HOW MUCH I’M GETTING PAID TO TURN MY HEAD, SLIGHTLY. NOTHING. A “JUICY” APPLE. THAT I WAS MINUS-27 YEARS OLD WHEN “NIGHTS IN WHITE SATIN” WAS RELEASED. OH, NOW I GET WHY CHANEL PICKED THE “MOODY” “BLUES”, WHOEVER THE FUCK THEY ARE. I WONDER IF KENDALL GIVES BETTER H—.

Add your Timmy thought thoughts in the comments, if you want. Or don’t. This is your copyranter update for November 30th, 2023, because sometimes I GOT OTHER THINGS TO DO.

Share