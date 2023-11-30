Discover more from Copyranter Two Point Zero
What is Timothée Chalamet, "new ambassador of BLEU DE CHANEL", thinking about in his ad.
Man, does he smolder. Doesn't he smolder?
SAND.
CHOCOLATE.
HOW MUCH I’M GETTING PAID TO TURN MY HEAD, SLIGHTLY.
NOTHING.
A “JUICY” APPLE.
THAT I WAS MINUS-27 YEARS OLD WHEN “NIGHTS IN WHITE SATIN” WAS RELEASED.
OH, NOW I GET WHY CHANEL PICKED THE “MOODY” “BLUES”, WHOEVER THE FUCK THEY ARE.
I WONDER IF KENDALL GIVES BETTER H—.
Add your Timmy thought thoughts in the comments, if you want. Or don’t. This is your copyranter update for November 30th, 2023, because sometimes I GOT OTHER THINGS TO DO.
Ok, take 36, how does the art director want me to raise my long lashes?
Shit, when will this assignment end?
Man, that makeup chick is HOT! I need to do this more often.
How much are these folks paying me? That's dope.
Thank you Dune movie for getting me this massive paycheck for basically doing squat..