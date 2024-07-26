What Happens When Copywriting, Art Direction, And Photography Come Together?
Advertising Art.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication for paid subscribers only. It’s my job now. Free subscribers are 110% wasting their time.
Two British campaigns below, by the same London ad agency, for the same iconic American product. Two very different campaigns. Two fantastic campaigns with perfect creative elements.
Speaking of: I’m tired of campaigning. Buy a subscription here. $40 a year (which comes out to about 13 cents an article—I got 620 in math on my SATs). Or, $5 a month. I would charge $4 a month, but Substack doesn’t let you go lower.
Many of you don’t know how well known I am in this shit-ass industry. Read this to get to know. Like Tom Waits, I’m big in Japan (true story).