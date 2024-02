I collect things I find online. No, you have no idea. I collect EVERYTHING. Ads. Images. Quotes. Marketing copy written by complete idiots.

ARE YOU GOING TO SUBSCRIBE, OR WHAT.

Below is my “technician” organizing my files in a secret room under my apartment building.

Here are some ads, some quotes, some copy, that I had put in a folder labeled WHAT. In that, they make no fucking sense.

If you’d like to see the WHAT, buy a subscription here, unpaids.