After this fucking fucked up week, I’d rather get a rawdog colonoscopy than review fucking ads. And yes, you have to fucking pay me to see these old fucking hot dog ads, some of which are absolutely fucking disgusting. Plus: I actually interviewed a “HotDogger”—young men and women hired every June to drive the six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles across America.

We used to call them “wieners”, without snickering.