American financial advertising is so fucking serious, because that’s the way the Money Bros like it: we work serious and we play serious. SERIOUSLY.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, this is how Komerční Banka (member of the Société Générale Group), one of the country’s leading financial institutions, promotes banking: a woman orgasming for 20 seconds. Loose copy translation: “Enjoy the first banking transaction”. There's also a guy version.

