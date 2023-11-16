Ad agencies have, seriously, ONE JOB: make ads. It is why they exist. So: ONE would THINK that they’d be—at the very fucking least—competent at making ads for their own ad-making services.

ONE, would be, nearly 100% WRONG.

Starting on November 27th (Monday after Thanks-Taking), I’ll be posting a three-article compilation of terrible ad agency ads from the last 20 years. Some hilariously terrible, some amazingly terrible, some, just terribly terrible. I got lots of em archived.

Or, buy a subscription here.

Here’s a tease of what’s coming, via Chicago’s The Unger Group, tagline: “Marketing solutions for people with spines”.

V/O: “Advertising should be simple. And surprising (laughs). Involving. (ominously) IS YOURS”.

Ours is. Cause threatening a kitten with a .357 Magnum sells the fuck out our “creativity”, you spineless pussies.

