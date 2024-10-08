Unconventional Outdoor Ads Can Be Creative Gold (part one).
You want brand "engagement", brand "recall", brand ("insert your stupid marketing buzzword here")?
Billboards can be nice. But the Great Outdoors has so many possibilities for ad placement. Sure, if your “unconventional” ad sucks, the “ad creep” is going to annoy people. But: if it’s good, if it’s memorable, if it’s entertaining, Your “ROI” will be huge.
