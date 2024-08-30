Does you haz a sad? Me, I hate Summer (especially in NYC) like Dick Dastardly hates that carrier pigeon (Muttley snicker). I also hate being an ad critic, but I’m good at it. So, there’s that.

Anyway, commiserate with these famous and not-so-famous sad people.

Charles Bukowski

Left is the best summarization of life I’ve read. So, do the at right thing.

ANONYMOUS TWITTER CAT

They said this right before knocking everything off of your kitchen countertops.

Friedrich Nietzsche

Two from the German with the epic mustache. Below, not his most insightful quote, but maybe his most relatable.

GEORGIA O’KEEFFE

Ditto, Georgia. DITTO.

ANONYMOUS

If we all had the energy of crackheads, the world would run itself.

Via Joan Cornellà, one of my favorite cartoonists. You should follow him on Twitter. Very mentally debilitating.

FYODOR DOSTOEVSKY

If you haven’t read any of his novels, I recommend The Idiot, though Crime And Punishment is more depressing.

ANONYMOUS

Via NYC, I think. Found here, a very good Facebook page.

ALBERT CAMUS

He was probably kidding.

I read The Stranger in college, and was baffled. He said his main aim in writing was to “express the positive side of surrealism and existentialism”. That missed me. Anyway, he was apparently a good brave man who tried to fight the Nazis but, unlike Trump, was rejected from the army for a real ailment—tuberculosis.

Below: dancing.

