Does you haz a sad? Me, I hate Summer (especially in NYC) like Dick Dastardly hates that carrier pigeon (Muttley snicker). I also hate being an ad critic, but I’m good at it. So, there’s that.
Anyway, commiserate with these famous and not-so-famous sad people.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication that is supported by paid subscribers. Please buy a subscription so’s I can keep doing this job I hate.
Charles Bukowski
Left is the best summarization of life I’ve read. So, do the at right thing.
ANONYMOUS TWITTER CAT
They said this right before knocking everything off of your kitchen countertops.
Friedrich Nietzsche
Two from the German with the epic mustache. Below, not his most insightful quote, but maybe his most relatable.
GEORGIA O’KEEFFE
Ditto, Georgia. DITTO.
ANONYMOUS
If we all had the energy of crackheads, the world would run itself.
Via Joan Cornellà, one of my favorite cartoonists. You should follow him on Twitter. Very mentally debilitating.
FYODOR DOSTOEVSKY
If you haven’t read any of his novels, I recommend The Idiot, though Crime And Punishment is more depressing.
ANONYMOUS
Via NYC, I think. Found here, a very good Facebook page.
ALBERT CAMUS
I read The Stranger in college, and was baffled. He said his main aim in writing was to “express the positive side of surrealism and existentialism”. That missed me. Anyway, he was apparently a good brave man who tried to fight the Nazis but, unlike Trump, was rejected from the army for a real ailment—tuberculosis.
Below: dancing.
Funny, but Some of these hit a little too close…