(ADWEEK has a “House” at Cannes, as do I, though mine is not “in town”. But it does have a free bathroom, just follow the smell. Stop by. Bring your own TP.)

I need better drugs, buy a subscription.

Last year, I actually “loved” one (1) Gold Lion-winning campaign (here it is). Genuinely loved it. I do not “love” these two winners (one campaign, one spot), but I respect them because they are uniquely creative.

WTF are you waiting for? Buy a subscription to see the ads. Buy a sub to keep up-to-date on ad creativity. Buy a sub to learn how to be a better creative. Buy a sub because I’m working my goddamn fucking ass off on this Substack.