My Dad, James Michael Duffy, worked at a DuPont chemical plant for 37 years as a Millwright/Pipe Fitter. He was 6’-4” with arms like Popeye. He was a meticulous worker, laying out all his tools before starting a job. He worked in buildings filled with the viliest shit on earth, including an HF (Hydrofluoric Acid) building. The last building he worked in was making an additive to make rubber last longer (for tires) It was so toxic, a few parts per million were lethal to inhale.

Asbestos-covered pipe at a DuPont plant.

He retied at 60 with asbestosis. He had about 50% usage of both of his lungs. The fact that my dad started distance running in 1968, and was still doing it when he retired saved his life. I beat him in a race one (1) time, a 10K. At 70, he couldn't run anymore, but he could kayak faster and longer than you or me.

Dad running a half-marathon at about a 6:30/mile pace. He also ran several marathons. He was also a deep-sea scuba diver. He was my hero.

DuPont had of course shielded themselves from asbestos lawsuits by then. The on-plant doctor (free!) kept his asbestosis hidden from him via corporate directive.

In 2012, after suffering through months of debilitating back and rib pain, he was diagnosed with third stage multiple myeloma. It was incurable. He had six months or six years left, depending on his response to treatment.

I was so angry when hearing the bad news, I wanted to beat the shit out of somebody; the back doctor who missed the lesions on his spine in an x-ray; the CEO of DuPont. Although doctors don't for sure know the cause of multiple myeloma, one of the main contributing factors is “prolonged exposure to dangerous chemicals”.

He died on September 21st, 2014, I was there to hug him as he took his last breath.

I will yell in utter joy when Trump dies.

