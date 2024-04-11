The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity & Circle-Jerking is about two months away.

It’s really only about 1/4 of a Lion.

The Lions haven’t been worth doodly (or diddly if you prefer) squat for at least 15 years. (I liked one (1) campaign from last year’s festival.) Most of the rosé-sipping judges are from mega-merged agencies and they continue to baldly collude with each other to vote for each other’s work and kill independent agency work.

This year, I predict I will like zero (0) campaigns. Including the below recent efforts, which will be entered at Cannes, and which were absolutely, definitely, positively created just to win Lions. Slow Clap for the clients approving them on the promise of “earned” press media (or, maybe, they’re just idiots).

You free subscribers who think you shouldn’t have to pay for anything on the web because you’re “digital natives”, must pay for a subscription here to see the below pathetic vanity projects.