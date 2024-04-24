Nice that the asterisk looks like a “chocolate starfish”.

Me, eyeing all your shitty ads.

PRE-NOTE: A lot of free subscribers have signed up in the last couple of months, via a recommendation from Hamilton Nolan (A friend, we both wrote for Gawker back in the day. Note for my readers: he is one of the smartest and funniest writers I’ve ever read, you should follow him and buy his book, The Hammer, out now and well-reviewed by many, including the New York Times.) To yous who came here via Nolan, you should know that I am 90% behind a paywall, as this is my job, not a hobby. A paid subscription is $5/month or $40/year, buy here. Otherwise, you should unsubscribe, I don’t want you to waste your time.

So: as usual, in the 21st century, every week a shit-ton of shitty ads show up in my inbox/on ad posting sites. And every fucking week, I look at every fucking one of them because THIS IS MY JOB.

This generation sucks at ad creativity. That’s the evidence talking, not me.

Six more pieces of evidence below.