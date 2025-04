waiting for the next shit wagon.

I’ve never seen a buzzard on a shit wagon. I’ve never seen a shit wagon. I’m assuming the person(s) who came up with that awesome bit of wordsmithing, had. Buzzard fact: They keep themselves cool in hot weather by pissing on their legs. You live, you learn.

So, three bad ads: subway poster, print execution, and billboard. Free subs, you should fucking know the goddamn drill by now: Buy or By.

I post good shit. Buy a Sub.