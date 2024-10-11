This Gold-Lion Winning Scam Campaign...
...is good? Bad? Creative? I don't know. My brain hurts.
It’s Friday, and I’m mentally tired from having to do actual “journalism” for yesterday’s Heinz “racism” article.
I stumbled upon this campaign earlier this week during my daily ad excavations.
I remember seeing it when it first won at Cannes. I’m not 100% sure it’s a scam campaign, but in my experience, if it looks, feels, smells like scam, it probably is. That often doesn’t mean that the client didn’t “see” the ads, just that the ads didn’t “run” anywhere, even on social media. It’s not via South America or India, two known locations where scams often originate. It’s via France. Five ads.
