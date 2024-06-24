PRE-NOTE: This is the last week a yearly Copyranter subscription will cost $40. On Monday, July 1st, the price goes back up $50. Monthly is $5. Buy your subscription here .

Three months ago, I predicted this useless pointless campaign would win a Lion. I’m just surprised it wasn’t a Grand Prix as it is the perfect entry for Cannes in 2024.

“Pay For Play”. That’s what it’s all about. If you don’t know who George is, shame on you. He’s a CW who writes the popular Ad Aged blog and was ECD and Copy Chief at Ogilvy’s NYC office. (Here’s some of his writing/work.)

Older ass-licker has an ANDY award tattoo .

The above 2006 ad for the ANDY awards (by the ANDY awards) visualizes the process, though the Cannes “rimmers” are different.

