I realized we’ve reached a time in the ad industry when not all ads are written by classically-trained copywriters. I read the LinkedIn and Twitter bios. Everybody is a “content creator”, a fucking storyteller (who obviously doesn’t know what a STORY is).

But: ads need to communicate. Benefits, hopefully. Somewhat clearly, at least, if not creatively. But, the below recent four ads baffle the fuck out of me.

1. META

Honestly, I wouldn’t expect much more from Facebook/Meta. Their ads have sucked balls from the beginning. But. These six words? They literally mean nothing. In fact, “nothing nothing nothing nothing nothing, nothing” has just as much meaning. I tried the Random Sentence Generator. a few times I like this one for the above image: “Truth in advertising and dinosaurs with skateboards have much in common” Pretty good, huh?

2. Transport For London

What?!? It looks like TFL put their key copy points into a word blender (scroll down, #5) and slapped them down willy-nilly. OK, it’s free if you’re under 11 years old. “Travel”, that is. Now, “think”. ABOUT WHAT? Or: it’s free for under 11s to travel and think at the same time. Fuck if I know.

IBEROSTAR

Only “Here” is not italicized. And, Here and all-included are bold. OK, now to comprehension. Memories are all-included. Wow. Free memories. What a perk. But only if you’re “together” with someone? Do they erase your memories at the end of your stay if you come alone? Fuck you then.

4. END FAMILY FIRE

The line is awful enough. But: that line break. YIKES.

