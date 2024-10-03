I’m jumping the gun here by two days, but it falls on as Saturday.

He understood the Power of the Visual. This is how he showed off the thinness of the first MacBook Air, January, 2008. He also had the guts to go with gutsy advertising via TBWA, advertising that saved Apple from bankruptcy in the late 1990s.

So of course ad agencies in 2011 fell all over themselves to immediately honor his life. And they did NOT do good “jobs”. And, you know me: I saved all of them. Here’re 13 of them.

A SAD AD ALRIGHT.

By Raineri Design, Brescia, Italy.

iSAD CAUSE YOU CHEAPOS WON'Y BUY A SUB

(SIGH)

Ad agency: Periscope.

WHAT DAFUQ WITH THE Q.

Apple + Q = Qapple? Apple + Question = ? Ad agency: Agency4e7, Vienna, Austria.

STEVE? STILL BREATHING? LET’S CHAT.

Classy. A fake last chat with Jobs.

Steve Jobs are you there? Steve Jobs has left life.

By 4ps—Integrated Marketing Communication. It stands for the 4Ps of marketing: product, price, place, and promotion. They are no longer business, COLOR ME NOT SHOCKED.

FUCK YOU, LOUD DEATH METAL WILL NEVER DIE.

Ad agency: IRIS, Sydney.

WTF IS THAT THING.

OK, OK headline. I don’t know what’s going on with that logo mashup. Ad agency: Avrett.

JESUS, JUST FUCKING TERRIBLE.

Ad agency: EURO RSCG. Yes I know, they’re apple pits.

JOBS WAS PRETTY SKINNY WHEN HE DIED.

Maybe he just needed to eat more APPLES. Yes I know, it’s a fucking candle. More below about that “unique” idea. By: The Lab Ideas, Miami FLA.

WHO HAD IT FIRST, #1.

Turn that Mac icon smile upside down. L—DDB, USA. R—TagZag, Brazil.

WHO HAD IT FIRST, #2.

They each thought they had a truly original execution. L—Mango Media; there are about 100 Mango Media(s) in the world. This one doesn’t appear to be in business anymore. R—The “great” Publicis, probably thought they had the singular winner. Fuck them.

OK OK OK.

Lastly, one that I didn’t yell or laugh at. Shouldn’t have linked to your website though, fame glommers. Ad agency: Erwin Penland, Greenville, SC.

