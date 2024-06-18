I am not at Cannes this week, nor have I ever been. The festival started losing relevancy about 20 years ago, and lost all relevancy about 10 years ago.

I have been to Cassis on the Med, a much more beautiful and pleasing south of France spot. Plus, no ad douches.

Grand Prix Lion? LOL, it doesn’t have a body.

Not Lion: only $40 a year.

The Grand Prix winners are rolling in. I have not seen one good one. But, I have seen one inexcusably awful one.

To read all about it, buy your subscription here. OR UNSUBSCRIBE from my emails.