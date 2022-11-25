The Violent-est Shopping Commercial Ever Created.
Happy Black Friday. Maybe Shop Online. Or, Not At All.
Because “Murica”, There will probably be shopping deaths today, definitely will be shopping serious injuries. Hopefully not as serious as the injuries below.
2009 ad via Germany for shopping site Jungstil. “Das ist eine schöne teddy, ja?” Ja, es ist. Ist Mein.” “IST MEIN!” And there they go.
Wanna save an arm and leg (and an ear)? Stay Home. Ad agency: Vasata Schröder, Hamburg.
dude, love your work.