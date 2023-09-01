Please note that I’ve seen approximately 17 trillion commercials in my ad critic career. And this one, hands down, takes the cRaZy cake.

Please buy a reduced-price subscription here to see the ad (offer good through Labor Day). It is very well hidden online, you won’t find it.

Also, coming next week: A roundup of the 10 batshit craziest ads I’ve ever seen (minus this one). That article will also be for paid subscribers only.