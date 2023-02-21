This story goes back to the mid-90s, when most of you Millennials were still shitting yourselves voluntarily. Browning-Ferris Industries—better known as BFI—at the time, the 2nd largest trash company in America, started operations collecting commercial garbage in New York City. They were invited to the City by then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, back when he wasn’t completely out of his fucking gourd.

Thing was, New York’s worst kept secret was that the City garbage business was 100% Mafia controlled. You’d send out for three bid requests and get three responses with the exact same inflated number.

The challenge: How do you say “Mob-controlled pricing collusion” without saying it? The client agreed to kickoff their NYC campaign with the below ad. It ran in the Post, Daily News, and Crain’s New York.

