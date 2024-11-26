He’s bald, has one(+?) tooth, big age spots, and his suit is about three sizes too big. But he ain’t retiring, no siree Bob. He’s out there in the surreal land of business stock photos, “doing business”. Leading the way. He’s the anti-bro, anti-tech. He is, the anti-hero we need today.

He sees the Future, the Past, or is that the inside of the studio.

Please buy a subscription (here) to see how this business MAN could help your brand.

Have a nice Thanksgiving, don’t punch anybody, see you Friday.