The Saddest Stock Photo "Businessman".
When you search stock photos as much as me, you find some messed up stuff.
He’s bald, has one(+?) tooth, big age spots, and his suit is about three sizes too big. But he ain’t retiring, no siree Bob. He’s out there in the surreal land of business stock photos, “doing business”. Leading the way. He’s the anti-bro, anti-tech. He is, the anti-hero we need today.
Have a nice Thanksgiving, don’t punch anybody, see you Friday.
