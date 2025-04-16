A couple times a month, I have to go back into my archives and create a post that makes me feel good about advertising, that gives me a bit of hope for the future of this barely-creatively-alive industry.

The feeling never lasts, because tomorrow I will scroll through a shit-ton of new shitty-ass ads each one shittier than the previous/next one.

I previously posted about the Lost Art Of Art Direction. It’s your turn, CWs.

