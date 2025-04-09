…silly.

Back twenty years ago when I first started “blogging” on my blogspot (5,600+ posts), I used to cut out a lot of ads from a lot of magazines, particularly fashion mags. Remember magazines?

The new ‘TWAT” line from Versace.

What spurred me to go back into my archives for this article was this gentleman in this Versace ad that keeps annoying me in my Xitter feed. Is he in prison? If so, how’d he get that fancy chair he’s sorta sitting on?

Seven ads with male models posed—some extremely strangely—below. I attempt to interpret each ad’s “meaning”.

