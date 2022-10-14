Havas Paris is the only ad agency in the world making good fast food ads. The below “KFCinema” spot just won a Gold CLIO. In a rare moment, I agree with the awarded award.

The commercial was made to celebrate the reopening of cinemas in Europe. That was the brief. The brilliance here is how the creatives smartly co-sold cinemas and KFC chicken. The Foley Artist is real, but the crunch sounds…I approve the creative license used here.

Cracking Good Ad

And here’s a spot from last December where client/agency opted for a clever concept instead of yet another stupid holiday execution.

KFC—the chicken choice of foxes. Perfect. No V/O, no sound until the three *crunches* at sign-off. Is this real footage of a fox trying to get into a KFC? No. Who cares. It’s a good concept: Our chicken is so much better (even if it isn’t) than the competition, that foxes crave it.

The ending copy translates roughly to: “The real chicken lovers are not fooling themselves”. Who loves chicken more than foxes?