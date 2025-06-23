1. ORANGE MAN (Tango)

The man (played by Peter Geeves) perfectly branded the experience of drinking tangy Tango Orange soda with a two-handed face-SLAP.

The commercial launched the very successful 1990s “You Know When You’ve Been Tango’d” campaign. However, this spot was soon pulled because UK playground kids began copying the Orange Man’s SLAP on each other (Wikipedia).

THAT FACE…

Try to imagine the backlash here in the US if a brand tried airing a similar execution. LONG LIVE ORANGE MAN. Ad agency: HHCL (Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury and Partners), London.

I generally dislike mascots because they’re generally fucking stupid. (I’m looking at you, Charmin Shit Bears). But below are three more quirky, weird, obscure, funny mascots that I love(d). Buy a sub, bub.

