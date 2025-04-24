“Happy” belated Earth Day.

So you want to “save the planet”. How bout you drive your oversized SUV/truck off a cliff, stop flying, and of course keep recycling plastic, that’s so helpful.

Brand claims about “carbon neutral” and “net zero” are just bullshit marketing. The only way a brand came help the environment is by ceasing to exist—stop production, stop transporting, close factories. That would be Net Fucking Zero.

But then, Trump would like to do away with the EPA—or at least the “Protection” part of it—which would make everything you and I do moot as companies soon will be free to take large raw sewage dumps and spew raw killing pollution indiscriminately.

Tuesday, Extinction Rebellion tagged the Wall Street Bull. Don’t worry, they cleaned it later.

Maybe the below ads will inspire you to harass Big Oil CEOs. Use a bullhorn, follow them to work, wait, and then follow them home. When you get arrested, light yourself on fire, with an unhinged (but thoughtfully composed) manifesto in your sneaker. Make sure you kick off your sneakers before fully self-immolating.

But: advertising is not here to save the planet, will not save the planet, and will have absolutely nothing to do with saving the planet. We’re just here to make you feel better while we all, together, destroy this floating, hurtling, spinning Beautiful Blue Marble.

To see these carefully selected ads, buy a subscription, or unsubscribe from my emails.

Some graphic images below.

Please buy a subscription, thank you.