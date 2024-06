I’m not here to preach at smokers, it’s your life, it’s your lungs, it’s your choice.

I am here to shove brutal, scary, funny, and just damn creative anti-smoking ads in your face, though.

Very logical, from 1989.

$40 a year. Up to $50 July 1st.

Nine print ads, four commercials, one outdoor installation, and one video game—presented with limited commentary, thanks to Substack’s article size restrictions.

To see them, buy your subscription here.