Some fellow old-timers will point to this American Tourister “Gorilla” spot as the best luggage ad ever created (by Doyle Dane Bernbach). And, despite the “gorilla” actually being a man (Don McLeod) in a gorilla suit, it is one of the best product demo commercials ever produced.

While I do have 96% of the same DNA, I am in fact NOT a Gorilla.

In 1999, AdAge named it as one of the 100 most memorable ads of the century. It was also inducted into the CLIO Hall Of Fame. The problem with the ad, at the time, was that many consumers connected it with rival Samsonite—the biggest brand in the category. Oops.

But for me, this not-well-known campaign from 2015, from a country one does not immediately associate with good advertising, is the winner. It takes you inside the lives of airport luggage handlers. It’s got good setups, and great payoffs. Three commercials—hard for me to pick my favorite, but I will.

