$5 a month or $40 a year.

PLEASE READ THIS FREE SUBSCRIBERS

If you’re a recent free subscriber, either buy a subscription here ($5/month, $40/year) or go back to your inbox and unsubscribe from these emails, because they’ll be a complete waste of your time—as I am nearly 100% behind a paywall. Sorry, but this is my only source of income, not a hobby. And I’ve been a professional ad critic for 20 years and an award-winning (CLIO, One Show, etc.) copywriter for over 30 years. And the insights that come from that knowledge ain’t gonna be free. Thank you.

No preview copy. Buy a subscription here or unsubscribe.