I spent the weekend patiently clicking through the 10,000+ (you read that number right) ads I collected back in my full-time blogspot/BuzzFeed blogging days (2005-2013). And I found these ads.

Despite not posting many new ads lately, I am all over any new stuff that gets produced. It’s just that—they’re either not good enough or not appallingly terrible enough to write even one sentence about. They’re boring, repetitive, as bland as the accompanying press releases. (I will be writing about a new long-copy campaign later this week within a post about the difference between good and bad long copy ads.)

Aluminum foil sprayed with Vantablack, the blackest material known to science.

So, anyway, here’re the Dark ads.