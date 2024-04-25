They’re both famous icons with rolls of white puffy fat and creepy faces. Stay-Puft is of course more famous thanks to destroying several buildings and killing an untold number Manhattanites in Ghostbusters.

PUFT: You’re actually French and your real name is “Bibendum”, which means “drinking” in Latin. So you literally represent “drinking and driving”. Plus, you used to look much creepier.

MM: Yeah but I still never directly killed people, you fat fluffy fuck”.

Below, they continue to converse, compare, and contrast while looking at the absolute creepiest mascots in ad history.

