I just noticed that today, October 1st, is #InternationalCoffeeDay. As a person who drinks a medium-sized cup of Joe every morning, I feel obliged to respond.

So:

1. Café BonoGrão (Brazil)

"Keep the Distance". Strong Brazilian coffee. The “distance” between your eyelids, represented by lecherous old rich men (see money in pockets) and gold-digging women. Below: Competing Lucha Libre Mexican wrestlers. All with eyelash hats. Just insane visuals, a Brazilian specialty. Ad agency: Y&R, São Paulo.

2. Australian Aroma Festival

A Mona Lisa made from 4,000 cups of coffee. The festival is a coffee-tasting extravaganza with over 100 roasters/vendors.

3. McDonald’s (Sweden)

If you can find a more senseless coffee commercial, I’m all eyes, ears, and nose. Ad agency: DDB, Sweden.

4. Coffee Inn (Lithuania)

Alrighty, then. Coffee Inn in Vilnius. Ad agency: Y&R , Vilnius.

5. Sanka (USA)

“…tasteless caffein adds nothing to coffee's goodness!"—bald-faced lie. Also, Yes, our gentlemen hero is not going to be sleeping all night, but he's going to be pissing all night. Nice giant light bulb decanter. From 1953.

6. Stella Coffee (Italy)

THE BITE OF COFFEE. Lastly, we have Spider/Scorpion made of coffee beans crawling into woman's nose/mouth to sell espresso makers. Brazil, you lose this crazy round. Ad agency: Lorenzo Marini & Associati, Milan.

