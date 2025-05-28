CM-NO.

Data finds the number of Chief Marketing Officers is dropping significantly. Below, are some of the newer, growing marketing titles from the above article:

Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Chief Sales Officer (CSO)

Chief Growth Officer (CGO)

Chief Customer Officer (CCO)

Chief Experience Officer (CXO)

Yeah those all suck.

Below are some better new titles, some real, some should-be-real.

Yes, you have to pay to view my “creativity”, even my stupid creativity, like thinking up new stupid marketing titles, like below.

My award-winning Creativity ain't free.