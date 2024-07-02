“They” used to say the sun never sets on the British empire. Now: the sun never shines on the British “empire” (aka, England).

You know the map: In purple, the only countries England has not invaded. Yo, you guys could probably take Guatemala (left) these days.

Each of these British posts (more all week), here’s yesterday’s) is a good creative lesson for yous American hacks (and hacks in general, and even non-hacks who are just above average).

Late last century, Nike wasn’t such a big account in the UK. But the creative work (most of it done by 1CW and 1AD) was comparable to the W&K work. Most Americans are unaware of it. See eight of the poster ads below.