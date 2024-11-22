Such a wonderful day: Overcooked dry turkey; ruined stuffing; crazy uncles become drunk crazy uncles screaming and farting at football games on the TV; Temporarily (some permanently) disowned relatives; so, so many dirty pots, pans, dishes.

And, a great chance for advertisers to offend the Fuck out of Indians:

Back story here .

The below Thanksgiving execution was truly a one-of-kind, one-time visual. Buy a sub here to see it, plus the print campaign that featured brilliant media buys.