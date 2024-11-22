The Best Thanksgiving Day Ad.
Part of one of the best print campaigns ever created.
Such a wonderful day: Overcooked dry turkey; ruined stuffing; crazy uncles become drunk crazy uncles screaming and farting at football games on the TV; Temporarily (some permanently) disowned relatives; so, so many dirty pots, pans, dishes.
And, a great chance for advertisers to offend the Fuck out of Indians:
