The United States enacted the Prohibition of alcoholic beverages with the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution and Volstead Act in 1920 under President Woodrow Wilson.

The 19th Amendment should have been passed to force Wilson to shit in his hand and then eat it, 19 times.

You pissed off the wrong group, Woodie.

“Son, go in there are scream FIRE! so Daddy can grab a coupla bottles of fire water”.

L—Where’s a drunk pointlessly holding a flag? R—Would I vote to make my son a drunkard? I DON’T THINK IT WORKS THAT WAY.

L—look at those stats. Only 8.2% chance of a “weakly” child? First, where’s the source? Second, I’ll take that bet. R—Well, OK, good point.

L—”GOOD FOR THE ENGINE BUT NOT THE ENGINEER”—stupid copy line. R—Whistler’s Mother? She lived in London in the 1870s. London then was a filthy hellhole. I bet she tipped the bottle every fucking day.

L—Sorry, but soldiers drank like fish, especially during combat. R—At least bartender ain’t desecrating the flag. She also has really ugly feet.

“…MEANS DEATH TO THE NATION”—is a tad hyperbolic. R—Well that is an arresting image.

AND, a couple of anti-Prohibition ads.

That’s some good copy.

From 1921. Nice, shove the Bible right back in their sanctimonious faces.

