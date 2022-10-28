This is how you sell Candy at Halloween.

COPY: IT’S WHAT YOU WOULD WANT.

(This is the best ad of the campaign because of the perspective.)

October, 2006 is when Snickers rolled out this great campaign. It’s kooky and creepy. Look closely (sorry, highest rez image I could find): It’s a kid dressed exactly like the man (“Mr. Smith”, according to ad agency note) and also wearing a perfect mask of the man’s face. That’s scary. And the ad perfectly sells Snickers. Ad agency: TBWA\Chiat\Day, NYC.

GIVE ME THE WHOLE BOWL AND I WON’T KILL YOU.

Here we have “Mrs. Whithers” being visited by three mini-me’s. Hard to see, but yes they are wearing face masks.

Lastly, Mr. Caramone is tricked by his little doppelgänger. The campaign won a Gold Lion at Cannes in 2007.