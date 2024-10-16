NOTE: This is primarily a “creative”, not political, discussion.

1. LIFE ALWAYS

Counter headline: EVERY 21 MINUTES, THE NEXT POSSIBLE HITLER IS ABORTED. Billboard erected in Chicago and other cities in 2011 by the group Life Always. Obama was a peculiar choice, given that white pro-lifers hate the bejesus out of him. Interesting artwork. It sparked a debate on my Blogspot when I first posted it. NOTE: the website is dead.

2. Pro-Life Across America

From about 10 years ago, billboard put up in three primarily black neighborhoods in Memphis. Assume it’s a stock photo. Crown over the “ss’s”—nice touch. I guess they were trying to hashtag heartbeatat18days. After much local protest, the boards were taken down.

3. DeMoss Foundation

Back to the Reagan 80s, via Christian group the Arthur S. DeMoss Foundation. COPY:

“Given a choice (sneaky!), we’re a country with a heart. Our best instincts tell us to reach out and help each other. To care for the sick, the young, the helpless (KEY transition word!). But if this is true, why can’t we find a place in our hearts to care for the most helpless form of humanity: the unborn child. Why have our best instincts failed us here?”

Then, the kicker tagline (which is a good one, you have to admit) supered over a 10-week-old “form” moving in the womb.

4. Bay Area Pregnancy Services

I’m sorry, but this is (was) hilarious. A talking fetus. Those red SCARE words. The terrible illustration.

NO, SHE REALLY IS. SHE'S GOING TO STAB HER LOWER ABDOMEN OVER AND OVER AND OVER UNTIL SHE FINALLY HITS THAT SMALL LUMP OF CELLS IN HER UTERUS THAT IS ME—WHO, MIRACULOUSLY, CAN TALK—UNLESS SHE KILLS HERSELF FIRST. HEEELLLPPP!

5.(Several Sponsors, Including Operation Rescue)

It’s another talking fetus, which sounds like a teenage girl trying to sound like a baby.

“Hi mommy, I love you. Where are we? This place looks kind of scary. Mommy. Mommy, it’s hurting, make it stop! Stop please, please make it stop!”

And then, several non-verbal messages, including below. Very low budget. Has three views on Vimeo.

Nobody covers ad creativity like me.

6. LOVE4LIFE

Poster currently up in Vancouver. Again, just hilarious. (Probable) Creative discussion:

“Well, previous ads tell us we either show a baby or a fetus”. “Definite baby. But, hmm. Add…something to the baby?” “Maybe a graduation cap!!!!!” “That’s good. But it doesn’t match our already approved headline”. “SHIT. OK, how bout a pair of Mr. Magoo glasses…”

Seriously, a grad hat would have been better.

7. LIFE ALWAYS

The Life Always group put this billboard up in 2011, in Soho, during Black History Month. Said Life Always board member Pastor Stephen Broden, at the time:

"During Black History Month, we celebrate our history, but our future is in jeopardy as a genocidal plot is carried out through abortion”.

“Genocidal plot…” Another stock photo. Lamar took down the billboard after NYers went ballistic.

8. Manhattan Mini-Storage

Lastly, a pro-choice “back-alley” board from 2007. MMS has frequently put up political-themed billboards around New York City (also this one mocking the Mets). This one feels too painful to look at now.

