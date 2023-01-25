DEAR FREE SUBSCRIBERS:

1. LOIS

The ad industry has become a Habit.

2. BERNBACH

Two from the (God)Father of Creativity. The full left quote:

“There are a lot of great technicians in advertising. And unfortunately, they talk the best game. They know all the rules … but there’s one little rub. They forget that advertising is persuasion, and persuasion is not a science, but an art. Advertising is the art of persuasion”.—BB

3. LOIS

George would want you to Pay Me.

Dear marketing/tech/ dipshits, the making of ads IS an Art.

I interviewed Lois about seven years ago. He liked me (or at least pretended to).

I can’t find a fancy layout of this one, but he echoes Bernbach, with extra nastiness:

“Because advertising and marketing is an art, the solution to each new problem or challenge should begin with a blank canvas and an open mind, not with the nervous borrowings of other people’s mediocrities. That’s precisely what ‘trends’ are – a search for something ‘safe’ – and why a reliance on them leads to oblivion.”—George Lois

4. LUKE SULLIVAN

5. ALDOUS HUXLEY

Fellow Dystopian pessimist Huxley was fascinated/disgusted with advertising. Props to him for tripping on LSD as he died from advanced laryngeal cancer.

6. PHIL DUSENBERRY

Dusenberry rose from junior copywriter to Chairman of BBDO North America.

7. FRANZ KAFKA

Well, ads are everywhere, like cockroaches (snicker), and can sometimes by quite Kafkaesque.

8. MARK TWAIN

Twain also once said (more or less):

“Tell the proofreader to retain his suggestions in the mush of his brain”.

9. GEORGE ORWELL

So dramatic, so Orwellian.

10. THOMAS JEFFERSON

10. ROBERT MONTGOMERY (Street Artist, etc.)

Well, he’s right, I GUESS.

11. GEORGE LOIS

Let’s end with Lois, perhaps going a bit too far. But you get the point, which is the point.