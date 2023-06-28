The 1970s. When Men were Men. Men who embraced “adulting”. Men who were aggressive, not passive-aggressive. Men who didn’t “work from home”. Men who shaved with axes. Men who had strong handshakes. Men of action, not “talking”. Men who ate meat, not avocado fucking toast.

None of these studs are pretty-boy runway models. To see these 24 MEN (culled from hundreds of ads), and their manly/questionable outfits, Buy a Subscription here.