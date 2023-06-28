The Bad-Ass Men Of 70s Fashion Ads.
I grew up in the 1970s, and these guys even scare me.
The 1970s. When Men were Men. Men who embraced “adulting”. Men who were aggressive, not passive-aggressive. Men who didn’t “work from home”. Men who shaved with axes. Men who had strong handshakes. Men of action, not “talking”. Men who ate meat, not avocado fucking toast.
None of these studs are pretty-boy runway models: 24 MEN (culled from hundreds of a…
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