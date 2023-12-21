It’s again that most wonderful time of the year when I go to The Mountain; The Shit Not-Pile-But-Mountain of bad ads of the year. So many bad ads bookmarked this year.

(Below is a copy/paste from a previous post cause I’m tired of trying to say the exact same thing, differently.)

Like I’ve said several times since I started this Substack thing: Virtually all the ads I see during my thrice a day trips around the Interhole, are bad. Boringly so. It’s mentally debilitating. If, for some ungodly reason, I was forced to review every single one of them, I would, well, I don’t know. Maybe give up and go live in the wilderness and bathe in streams and try to have meaningful conversations with all the animals and get devoured by a black bear.

Worst new mascot of the year: “Swaggy”.

These are the Worst of the Bad, Part One. Part two coming next week.